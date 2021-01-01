Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or Swift X (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Acer Swift X (2021)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
57 out of 100
Acer Swift X (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Acer Swift X (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 59 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Swift X (2021)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 213.3 mm (8.4 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.5%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift X (2021) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

