Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1205
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

