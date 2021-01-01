Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

From $2999
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 62 against 41 watt-hours
  • 99% sharper screen – 338 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.4%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

