Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.9 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +481%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs MSI GE66 Raider
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский