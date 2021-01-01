Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
8. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
9. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский