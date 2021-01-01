Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 13 5310

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Inspiron 13 5310 or XPS 13 9305
7. Inspiron 13 5310 or XPS 13 9310
8. Inspiron 13 5310 or Inspiron 14 7400
9. Inspiron 13 5310 or Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский