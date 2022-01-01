You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.1% Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1333:1 600:1 sRGB color space 99.7% 52% Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.1% - Response time 24 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 500 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

