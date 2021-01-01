Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9310
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~88.4%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

