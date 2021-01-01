Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.3 vs 102.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
2271
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
944
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1