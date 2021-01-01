Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP Elite x2 G8

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
HP Elite x2 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1280
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and HP Elite x2 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (94.7 vs 102.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) +25%
500 nits
Elite x2 G8
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Elite x2 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. HP Elite x2 G8 and Dell XPS 13 9310
6. HP Elite x2 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
7. HP Elite x2 G8 and Pavilion 13 (2021)
8. HP Elite x2 G8 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Elite x2 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский