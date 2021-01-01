Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and HP ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63.3 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ENVY 14 (2021) +182%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. XPS 13 9310 vs ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. ThinkPad X1 Nano vs ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. XPS 13 9305 vs ENVY 14 (2021)
5. XPS 13 9310 vs ENVY 14 (2021)
6. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs ENVY 14 (2021)
7. Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs ENVY 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский