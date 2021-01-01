Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Width
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|2636:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|356 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3937
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
