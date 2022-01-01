You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 9.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.4 dB 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1333:1 1648:1 sRGB color space 99.7% 97.1% Adobe RGB profile 71.1% 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.1% 67.5% Response time 24 ms 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) +67% 500 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 362 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.