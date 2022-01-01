You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 111.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~78.8% Side bezels 9.7 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1333:1 800:1 sRGB color space 99.7% - Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.1% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) +25% 500 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +222% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.