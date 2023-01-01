You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 665 cm2 (103.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1381:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 71% 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% 98.6% Response time 19 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.4 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.