Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) vs L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
VS
46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery
46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) and L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches		 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
Area 665 cm2 (103.1 inches2) 665 cm2 (103 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~77.1%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1381:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 71% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams 350 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 74.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
6. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
10. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) and X13 Gen 3 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский