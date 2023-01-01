Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) vs X1 Carbon Gen 10

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Display
Battery
57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) and X1 Carbon Gen 10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 665 cm2 (103.1 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~80.9%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 34.6 dB 35.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1381:1 2067:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile 71% 76.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% 74.6%
Response time 19 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:08 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams 297 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 74.4 dB 75 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
