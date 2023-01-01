Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 or Swift 3 (SF314-44) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-44)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Pink
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 +33%
400 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 290 / 360 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Optional
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

