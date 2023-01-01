Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
VS
57 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery
49.9 Wh
CPU
Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 290 / 360 grams 172 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
1.43 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

