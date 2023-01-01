Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 vs HP EliteBook 630 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 44% sharper screen – 170 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|648 cm2 (100.5 inches2)
|640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.1%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|118 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|290 / 360 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1576
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5919
6074
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1580
1649
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5988
6082
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
