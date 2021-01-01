Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

66 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
From $1271
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 58 against 52.8 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 213.9 mm (8.42 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.4 mm (0.61 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM
Noise level 33.8 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1600:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 512
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB 80.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Nano vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
2. ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
3. XPS 13 9305 vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
5. XPS 13 9310 vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
6. VivoBook S13 S333 vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
7. MacBook Air (2019) vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский