Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
From $1271
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.8 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm
12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 33.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский