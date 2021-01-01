ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.8 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm

12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 9.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 33.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.8 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.