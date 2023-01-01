You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks

Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91.3 vs 101.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm

12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~88.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Blue, Burgundy Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 33.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 500 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 75.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

