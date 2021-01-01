Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 57 against 52.8 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
Height 213.9 mm (8.42 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 15.4 mm (0.61 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~81.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 33.8 dB 34.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

