Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 52.8 against 44.5 watt-hours

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm

12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm

11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~78.6% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.8 dB 35.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2256 x 1504 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 61.1% Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 +11% 500 nits ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 450 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 44.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 322 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3286 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.8 dB 77.8 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 9.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

