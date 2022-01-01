You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~81.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1648:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.5% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +33% 400 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 362 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.