You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 52.8 Wh - 42 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 52.8 against 42 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (101.2 vs 132.4 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~78.6% Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +60% 400 nits ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 42 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.