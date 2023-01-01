Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 vs T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 52.8 Wh
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 52.8 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (101.2 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches		 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~78.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 38.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 2148:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.2%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 352 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

