Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 2 (AMD)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 52.8 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 and X13 Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 52.8 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
vs
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches		 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~77.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 31.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1188:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.1%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 374 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
