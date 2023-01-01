Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.3 vs 107.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm
11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches
|311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|647 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10368
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1920
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4:
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
