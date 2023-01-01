Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.3 vs 107.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm

11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~81.7% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Blue Material - Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.