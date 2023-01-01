Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 66 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 66 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 66 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm

11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material - Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Spectre x360 13 (2023) 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 400 nits Spectre x360 13 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.