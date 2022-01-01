You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.4 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm

11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1267:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 96.5% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 69.7% 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% 98.6% Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad Z13 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad Z13 +42% 3.686 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.3 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

