59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91.4 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • 32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad Z13
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% ~82%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1267:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 96.5% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% 98.4%
Response time 36 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad Z13
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 174 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad Z13 +23%
3.686 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 74.3 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
