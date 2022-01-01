Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad Z13 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.4 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 75 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad Z13
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% ~82.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1267:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 96.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% 100%
Response time 36 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad Z13
400 nits
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad Z13 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.3 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

