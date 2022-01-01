Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.4 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 75 against 51.5 watt-hours
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
- 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.9%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Blue, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|39.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1267:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.7%
|100%
|Response time
|36 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1444
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6996
7249
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1452
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +34%
9290
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|74.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
