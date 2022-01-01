Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
97
NanoReview Score
57
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
- Can run popular games at about 186-254% higher FPS
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.9%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|39.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1267:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.7%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +18%
1444
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +183%
6996
2471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +8%
1452
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +281%
9290
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|74.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
