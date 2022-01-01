Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad Z13 or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 vs Dell XPS 13 9315

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad Z13
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1267:1 -
sRGB color space 96.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% -
Response time 36 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad Z13
400 nits
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +8%
1444
XPS 13 9315
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad Z13 +27%
6996
XPS 13 9315
5524
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad Z13 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 74.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad Z13 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ThinkPad Z13 and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. XPS 13 9315 and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. XPS 13 9315 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. XPS 13 9315 and Surface Pro 8
6. XPS 13 9315 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. XPS 13 9315 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
8. XPS 13 9315 and XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. XPS 13 9315 and XPS 13 9305
10. XPS 13 9315 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский