You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

15% sharper screen – 196 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm

11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.9% ~80.3% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.5 dB 40.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1267:1 1269:1 sRGB color space 96.5% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile 69.7% 68.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.7% 66.2% Response time 36 ms 34 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad Z13 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 49.6 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 248 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkPad Z13 +161% 3.686 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.3 dB 86.6 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.7 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.