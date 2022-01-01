Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1082
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4899
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1163
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6925
8348
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1