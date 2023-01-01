Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1082
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4899
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +145%
12001
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1163
1453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6925
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1