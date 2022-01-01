Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (102.8 vs 112.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Green Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 5486:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 94.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 W 90 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 480 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +290%
4.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
