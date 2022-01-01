Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
VS
62 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Green Blue, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
3. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs XPS 13 9315
5. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
6. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский