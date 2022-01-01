Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 59 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.8 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
vs
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Green Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 657:1
sRGB color space 100% 56.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.6%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +144%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
