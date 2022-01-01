You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 59 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 59 against 54 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.8 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Green Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) 300 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +423% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

