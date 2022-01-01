Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 59 against 54 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.8 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Green Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1142:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +423%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
5. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
6. Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский