Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
VS
66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (102.8 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours
  • 47% sharper screen – 250 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
vs
Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Green Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS
Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
