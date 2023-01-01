Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 59 against 40 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9.2 mm Colors Green Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1112:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +20% 300 nits Aspire 3 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 40 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 164 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 2200 MHz - FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +80% 0.54 TFLOPS Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.