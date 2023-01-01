Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Swift 3 (SF314-44) – what's better?

49 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 59 against 48 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-44)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Green Silver, Pink
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1112:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

