Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm

12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Green Silver, Pink Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Swift 3 (SF314-44) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1112:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-44) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-44) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.