You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review

CPU
- AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
Apple M2

RAM
- 8GB
16GB
- 8GB
16GB
24GB

Storage
- 256GB
512GB
1024GB
- 256GB
512GB
1024GB
2048GB

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks

Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 8)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.6 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1112:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 70% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 98.4% Response time 11 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +456% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.