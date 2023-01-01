You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~81.7% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5 mm Colors Green Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1112:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 100% Response time 11 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +161% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.