Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches		 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~81.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5 mm
Colors Green Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1112:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 100%
Response time 11 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
