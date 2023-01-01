Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 59 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|37.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1112:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.9%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6563
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1429
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +69%
9186
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
