Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 8) Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 66 against 59 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 66 against 59 watt-hours Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~80% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Green Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1112:1 1551:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 98.1% Adobe RGB profile 70% 69.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 67.6% Response time 11 ms 46 ms Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits ENVY x360 13 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams 327 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2022) +161% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.